Asia-Pacific, Development & Aid, Editors' Choice, Featured, Headlines, Multimedia, Population, Poverty & SDGs, Regional Categories, Sustainability, TerraViva United Nations, Video

Development & Aid

How Tibet Doubled its Life Expectancy

By Crystal Orderson Reprint | | Print |

LHASA, Aug 19 2019 (IPS) - Tibet’s complicated typography means that the terrain is not easy for its people. Whilst the country is breathtaking, one incredible story about Tibet is that of the dramatic socio-economic changes the region has undergone.

 
Republish | | Print |

Related Tags


ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
  Milla Sundström -
  IPS' Star of the Years
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

The Week with IPS