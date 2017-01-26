Trade War Threat Grows
New American President Donald Trump has long insisted that the United States has been suffering from poor trade deals made by his predecessors. Renegotiating or withdrawing from these deals will be top priority for his administration which views trade policy as key to US economic revival under Trump. What will that mean?
Decades-Old U.S. Sanctions on Sudan Lifted
Among his final actions, President Obama lifted U.S. sanctions against Sudan, a move welcomed by some.
On January 13, the Obama administration announced its change to the 20-year old policy, stating that it is “easing” comprehensive unilateral sanctions on Sudan.
Trump’s Global Gag a Devastating Blow for Women’s Rights
The image of a group of men in suits making decisions about the rights of women is becoming an emblematic sign of the backlash against our human rights, particularly those related to women´s bodily integrity and reproductive and sexual freedoms.