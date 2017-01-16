Multimedia

Video


PKSF: Coordinated and Sustainable Development

PKSF: Coordinated and Sustainable Development

Video


Centre for Policy Dialogue Research and Publications in 2016

Centre for Policy Dialogue Research and Publications in 2016

Slideshow


New Effort to Assist People Displaced by Conflict in the Borno Region in Nigeria

New Effort to Assist People Displaced by Conflict in the Borno Region in Nigeria

Muhammad Yunus - Nobel Peace Laureate 2006

IPS Daily Report

  IPS is honoured to present Stella Paul
  as our IPS Star of the Month for
  January
Kofi Annan
  Must Read:
  Views & Analysis from Roberto Savio,
  IPS Founder and President Emeritus
ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT