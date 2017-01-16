Inequality (I): Half of World’s Wealth, in the Pockets of Just Eight Men
Just eight men own the same wealth as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of humanity, according to a major new report by an international confederation of 19 organisations working in more than 90 countries.
Is Cash Aid to the Poor Wasted on Tobacco and Alcohol?
Not at all. Or at least not necessarily. The fact is that cash transfer programmes –regular money payments to poor households—are meant to reduce poverty, promote sustainable livelihoods and increase production in the developing world. One in four countries on Earth are applying them. But are they effective?
Ordinary Citizens Help Drive Spread of Solar Power in Chile
Chile, Latin America’s leader in solar energy, is starting the new year with an innovative step: the development of the country´s first citizens solar power plant.