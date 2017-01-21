Multimedia

Video


Beekeeping in Chalanbeel Gains Popularity among Pabna, Sirajganj Farmers

Beekeeping in Chalanbeel Gains Popularity among Pabna, Sirajganj Farmers

Video


PKSF: Coordinated and Sustainable Development

PKSF: Coordinated and Sustainable Development

Video


Centre for Policy Dialogue Research and Publications in 2016

Centre for Policy Dialogue Research and Publications in 2016


IPS Daily Report

  IPS is honoured to present Stella Paul
  as our IPS Star of the Month for
  January
Muhammad Yunus
Kofi Annan
Ban Ki-Moon
  Must Read:
  Views & Analysis from Roberto Savio,
  IPS Founder and President Emeritus
ADVERTISEMENTADVERTISEMENT